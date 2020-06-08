Met office forecast light to moderate rain across country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind over country in 24 hours as of 9 am on Tuesday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi & Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sayedpur and Patuakhali and it may continue.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 37 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and lowest temperature today 24.2 degrees Celsius at Cumilla.

The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 66millimeters (mm) in Jashore.

