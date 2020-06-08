Tamim stands beside 50 coaches in Chattogram









Newly appointed Bangladesh ODI captain and a bright son of the port city of Chattogram Tamim Iqbal continued his support to the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest initiative, Tamim stood beside 50 needy cricket coaches of his home town on Sunday.

Former national opening batsman Nafees Iqbal, who is also the elder brother of Tamim Iqbal, along with the officials of Chittagong Cricket Coaches Association (CCCA) handed over financial assistance to 50 local coaches Sunday evening.

CCCA president Saifullah Chowdury was also present on the occasion.

'I myself and Tamim learned cricket from these coaches when we used to go to field with our late father Iqbal Khan. I think it is duty of all the students to stand beside their teachers if required," Nafees said.

Tamim wanted to keep it (aid) within us but the coaches wanted to make this public thinking others might get inspired and come to their help," Nafees added.

Tamim, who was recently appointed as the national goodwill ambassador of World Food Programme (WFP), has made it a regular practice to help those struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Left handed opener Tamim Iqbal earlier also extended his helping hands to the sportspersons around the country who are struggling during the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Tamim provided financial support to 91 athletes from many disciplines including cycling, swimming, gymnast, football, cricket, kabaddi, wushu, and hockey. He also helped some coaches.

Tamim listed these athletes with the help his teammates and friends.

Tamim also coordinated the effort of the country's 27 top cricketers to donate their 15-day salary to the Prime Minister’s fund to help the poor during this pandemic. He also coordinated with Crickets Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) to raise funds for Corona virus victims.

All the sporting events are postponed in Bangladesh including cricket since last March and several thousands of sportsperson are now stuck at home.

Leave Your Comments