10-member Chinese medical team arrives in Dhaka combating COVID-19

A 10-member Chinese medical expert team with remarkable success in containing coronavirus and treating patients in China arrived here today for two weeks to help Bangladeshi physicians combating COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen along with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming welcomed the team consists of 10 specialized respiratory physicians at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here this morning.

The expert team also brought a bunch of medical equipment as they flew here by a chartered aircraft of Hainan Airlines.

The Chinese National Health Commission organized the visit of the medical team selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission.

In their two-week stay in Bangladesh, the experts would visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts, and make calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.

Earlier, the Chinese embassy said the initiative has been taken as one of the reflections of Chinese President Xi’s assurance to support Bangladesh in its combat against the deadly virus

On May 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and proposed sending an expert team to help Bangladesh combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Many cooperative measures have been taken by the Chinese side and most of which have already been implemented in Bangladesh since the outbreak here, said the embassy.

Bangladesh so far reported 888 fatalities from the coronavirus while the caseload surged to 65,769 till Sunday.





