Don’t retrench workers in crisis time, Quader urges factory owners





Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday called upon the factory owners not to retrench workers during the global coronavirus pandemic.





“The workers brought profits to you in good times. Don’t lay off workers in these days of crisis. The retrenchment decision will provoke dissatisfaction as it will be like pouring water on a drowned mouse,” said the minister.





He came up with the request at an online briefing from his residence.





He urged all concerned including BGMEA to coordinate the issue considering the humanitarian aspect.

Quader requested the owners not to do business only but also show sympathy to the helpless people.

