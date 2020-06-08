Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 42 more deaths, 2735 new cases in 24 hrs





The number of confirmed coronavirus patients continued to soar in Bangladesh as the health authorities reported 68,504 new cases and 42 more deaths in the last 24 hours until Monday.





With the new figures, total confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 68,504 while the death toll stood at 930 in the country.





Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure at the daily online health bulletin in the afternoon.





Six hundred fifty seven patients made recovery during the same period, she said.





Global Situation





The confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7million globally, with over 400,000 fatalities and more than three million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





The U.S. has reported over 1.94 million coronavirus cases as of Monday morning Johns Hopkins University's latest tally showed.





The country's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 110,503.





Also read: Global coronavirus death toll pssses 4 lakh





The United Kingdom's death COVID-19 has reached 40,625 with the second highest global fatalities.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 691,758 confirmed coronavirus cases.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments