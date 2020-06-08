One killed in Gaibandha clash over land





A man was killed in a clash over land related dispute at Ratanpur Bunatola village on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Nurunnabi.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said that there had been a long standing dispute between two neighbours Nurunnabi and Ezadur Rahman over a piece of land.

As a sequel to the dispute, the both groups locked into the clash at night, leaving att least ten people including Nurunnabi injured.

Later, he died on the way to hospital.

Police arrested three people- Entajul Haque, Ashraful Islam and Tuhin Miah- in connection with the incident.

