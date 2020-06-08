Cyclone ‘Amphan’ causes Tk 654.24 cr loss in Khulna division









Super cyclone ‘Amphan’ caused a loss of Taka over 654.24 crore in fisheries, livestock and agriculture sectors in different coastal districts under Khulna division, said an official of Khulna divisional administration here today.





“Amphan washed away 60 percent shrimp ghers, ponds and fish farms in Khulna division. Most of the fish farmers and shrimp ghers owners badly affected as they invested money after taking loan from banks,” said the official, adding, over 1.50 lakh farmers will be rehabilitated soon by the government.





Talking to BSS, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said, “We send the report to the ministry concerned this week after receiving final survey reports from different government offices.”





Taka 148.17 crore losses in fisheries, Taka 504.82 crore in agriculture and Taka1.25 crore losses in livestock sectors in different coastal districts including Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat of the division by the cyclone hit on May 20, he said.





“Shrimp and fish farmers suffered Taka 148.17 crore loss as at least 2, 87,052

hectors of fisheries land including 4,634 shrimp ‘ghers and large number of ponds were washed away in 629 unions in different coastal upazilas of the division due to cyclonic storm Amphan,” he added.





Besides, 90,130 hectares of crops land including Boro paddy, juicy summer fruits and vegetables sown in all ten districts under Khulna division were damaged causing a loss of Taka 504.84 crore, according to final reports of the Department of Agriculture Expansion (DAE) in Khulna.





The DAE source said, government is going to adopt an agricultural rehabilitation programme in the affected areas very soon.





“Bangladesh is a disaster prone country and the country witnessed frequent tidal surges, storms and was affected by the worst cyclones in the history,” Deputy Director of DAE in Khulna Pankaj Kanti Majumder told BSS today.





He expected that the rehabilitation activities by the government will start very soon.





At the same time, cyclone Amphan claim lives 1,378 livestock including 885 sheep, 278 goats and 178 cows caused losses of Taka 1.25 crore in all ten districts, the survey report adds.





On May 20, super cyclonic Amphan crossed Bangladesh with a 100-120 wind speed, claim 19 lives and at least 85,854 houses were totally damaged and 2,86,307 were partially damaged in different coastal districts in Khulna division.









