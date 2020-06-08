75 lakh people get 18,790 tonnes of rice in Rangpur division









Around 75 lakh people of over 18.74 lakh jobless and distressed families have, so far, received 18,790 tonnes of rice with 10-kg each from the government in Rangpur division in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





Besides, 64 lakh people of over 16 lakh among the total 18.74 lakh beneficiary, poor, distressed, jobless and needy families got Taka 11.20 crore in cash or in terms of other essential commodities till Sunday in the division, officials said.





Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the government has so far allocated 21,680 tonnes of rice and Taka 13.30 crore as special relief for the jobless and needy people of all eight districts in Rangpur division





“After distribution of 18,790 tonnes of rice and Taka 11.20 crore, we have currently 2,890 tonnes of rice and Taka 2.10 crore in stocks for continuation of the massive relief activities for the jobless and needy people in the division,” Hossain said.





The district and upazila administrations with assistance of grassroots’ level public representatives are reaching the relief to the people’s doorsteps maintaining physical distance under strict monitoring systems amid COVID-19 situation in the division.





District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman today told BSS that distribution of 4,475 tonnes of rice and Taka over two crore among 3.57 lakh jobless, distressed and needy families already completed in the district.





“Currently, we have a stock of 553 tonnes of rice and Taka 36.14 lakh,” he said, adding that the government is frequently allocating rice and money to assist the needy people under the special social safety-net programme until the situation becomes normal.





Kurigram DRRO Dilip Kumar Saha said distribution of 2,712 tonnes of rice among 2.71 lakh jobless and needy families and Taka 1.72 crore among 42,547 families completed in the district by Sunday.





“Besides, we have a stock of 188 tonnes of rice and Taka 27.36 lakh for distribution among the needy people amid COVID-19 situation in the district,” Saha added.





Similarly, 2.30-lakh needy families already received 2,772 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.28 crore in Dinajpur and 2.27 lakh families got 1,672 tonnes of rice among and Taka 1.09 crore in Thakurgaon districts.





Over 1.56 lakh jobless and needy families already got 2,772 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.05 crore in Lalmonirhat and 2.17 lakh families received 2,083 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.44 crore in Gaibandha districts.





Besides, 1.67 lakh families received 1,609 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.22 crore in Nilphamari and 1.79 lakh families got 1,900 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.38 crore in Panchagarh districts.





Talking to BSS today, Chairman of Saddyapuskorini union in Rangpur Sadar upazila Sohel Rana said he already distributed 25 tonnes of government rice among 2,500 families of his union and is distributing nine tonnes of more rice now.





Chairman of Chandanpat union in Rangpur Sadar upazila Amenur Rahman said he already distributed 21 tonnes of government rice among 2,100 families with 10-kg each amid COVID-19 situation.





“I am now distributing more 12 tonnes of rice among the other 1,200 jobless, needy and distressed families with 10 kg each in the union,” Amenur added.





Abul Kalam Azad Titul, Chairman of Nohali union in Gangachara upazila in Rangpur, said he distributed 39 tonnes of government rice among 3,900 distressed, river-eroded, jobless families and residents of different Asrayan projects in the union by last week.





