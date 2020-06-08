Published:  03:58 PM, 08 June 2020

Bangladeshi dies falling off roof in Saudi Arabia

A Bangladesh national died after falling off  a roof of a multi-storey building in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.
 
The deceased was identified as Mahmud Alam, 38, son of Fazlu Miah of Rohitpur Sonakanda area. He worked as a construction workers in the KSA.
 
Mahmud’s  co-workers informed the family members about the accident over phone.
 
Quoting victim’s family, Kazi Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said that Mahmud fell down from the building while working around 10am and died on the spot.


