Bangladeshi dies falling off roof in Saudi Arabia





A Bangladesh national died after falling off a roof of a multi-storey building in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahmud Alam, 38, son of Fazlu Miah of Rohitpur Sonakanda area. He worked as a construction workers in the KSA.

Mahmud’s co-workers informed the family members about the accident over phone.

Quoting victim’s family, Kazi Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said that Mahmud fell down from the building while working around 10am and died on the spot.

