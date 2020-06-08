Future of uncertainty



Corona Virus, so far the most heated topic around the world has made the world fall upside down. The virus has not only halted the life of the earning person of the family but it has also made the life of a board examinee ambiguous. The students of class VIII and V who were supposed to have a board exam at the end of 2020 in November are now in dilemma. The students of these two classes don't know yet what is their syllabus is going to be for the board exam, as they are not in touch with school for almost three months.



The students of SSC are also anxious about their future because of the uncertainty of their college admission. The students who dreamt to study in Notre Dame College is now worried about the fact that whether they will even get a chance to give admission exam and get themselves enrolled as NotreDamian student. They think that their parents would not let their children to go to Dhaka after the pandemic comes to an end because their parents feel the present situation can be brought under control but it cannot fully ameliorate.



The students of HSC are in the most troublesome situation compared to the students of all classes as since childhood they were taught that HSC examination is the most crucial exam of one's life because after the exam one has to go through the admission exam for university which is known to be the determining factor behind life's success and failure.



Ankon, from Adamjee Cantonment College, told, this pandemic is making him feel like a 90-year-old, who is waiting for death which basically depicts the heights of uncertainty we are facing.



Maisha, from Holy Cross College, told, her parents are infected with Covid-19 and she has to take care of her parents. She is not in a state to focus on her studies for HSC or the admission process later.



Even in a situation like this, a boy from Notre Dame College, Meshkatur Rahman, an HSC candidate, despite having so much pressure of studies for the exam came forward to help the needy people of our country. He had accumulated around thirty-five thousand taka through bkash from the affluent section of people and then distributed the money among the poor people.



Like Meshakatur, many students are collecting money from many generous people but unlike Meshkatur, those students are not donating all the money they are collecting, rather they are keeping half for themselves and donating the half. The act of keeping the donated money for oneself is despicable and those students should be brought under justice.



The work that some youths are doing is worth mentionable whereas, the work of some of them is detestable. The panic attacks that the youths are facing because of the pandemic cannot be solved overnight, but as the American author once said "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." So, we all must pray to Allah for a better tomorrow.







Arijit Saha

B. A. Honors in English

1st Year 2nd Semester

Department of English

University of Asia Pacific





