Hated white racism and love for black people





Martin Luther King, leader of civil rights movement in America, gave an outstanding speech in Washington at a huge gathering on 23rd August 1963 around 57 years ago. This speech became known as "I have a dream" which was broadcast on television all over America.







This speech instantly became recognized as one of the finest ever speeches in history. This speech, which Martin Luther King delivered standing before Lincoln Memorial, has immortalized him.





Martin Luther King was a human rights activist, a Baptist priest and the main leader of the citizens rights movement. He believed that only peaceful resistance can bring about change.





Martin Luther King described his dream about America like a divine gospel. He asserted that racism was destroying the whole nation, not just the black Americans. He also put forward his optimism about the future America where everyone would be treated equally. He portrayed his dream to America as well as to the whole world.





Martin Luther King is cited as the youngest Nobel Prize winner. However, his popularity and award could not save him from the hands of white racists.





It was 4th April 1968, Thursday. Martin Luther King was staying in a motel in Memphis. According to his biography, that day Martin Luther King last talked to a singer named Ben Branch. He requested Ben Branch to sing the song "Take my hand, precious lord" at a program which was supposed to be held in the evening.





Martin Luther King was shot dead by a racist white youth named James Earl Ray. Dr. Martin Luther King was only 39 years old at that time.





Professor Jonathan who is an expert on Martin Luther King said that Luther King was aware of the fact that he was being followed by different racist groups. He even knew that many people wanted to kill him. The white supremacists killed many human rights activists including Martin Luther King.





I was not at all surprised at the agitations that broke out in America a few days ago over the murder of an unarmed black American named George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman. A white policeman of Minnesota killed George Floyd by hard pressing George Floyd's neck with his leg.







We have witnessed antagonistic relations between white and black people. The black masses have been undergoing torment at the hands of the white supremacists for many years.





The white people have a superiority complex. They have been exploiting their black counterparts for a long time. The white supremacists have created a groundless discrimination in the society on the basis of the color of people's skin. God has created everyone equally. Everyone's blood looks red though the skin color is black or white.





White supremacy prevails in America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and so on. A white supremacist killed over one hundred people through live video streaming at a mosque in New Zealand. The killer showed victory sign even when he was taken to court for trial.





We can refer to Nelson Mandela as a case study regarding racist repression. Nelson Mandela once said, "I strongly hate any sort of racist discrimination. I have fought against it all my life. I am still fighting and I will continue this fight till the end of my life."





Nelson Mandela was one of the most popular and impressive statesmen in the world. He ended racism in South Africa and formed a multi-racial democracy in his country. Nelson Mandela was a living legend.





Police opened fire on black demonstrators in South Africa in 1960 in which 69 people were killed. Anti-racist movement became more intensified in this way. Doubts came up about the efficacy of peaceful agitation.





Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of conspiring against the government. He was handed down lifetime imprisonment. Nelson Mandela was imprisoned inside a small cell on Ruben Island. The tale of the trials and tribulations of Nelson Mandela still touches our hearts.





Nevertheless, black people continued demonstrations in different South African cities despite the imprisonment of Nelson Mandela. Hundreds of black youths were killed during clashes with police force. International pressure mounted on the South African government for releasing Nelson Mandela.





Even in Bangladesh Awami League, Workers Party and the leftist political fronts agitated for the release of Nelson Mandela. Sheikh Hasina attended those meetings and demonstrations. However, the opportunist, hybrid and chameleonic politicians were not seen in those programs.







Finally Nelson Mandela got out of prison on 11 February 1990 after serving 27 years in jail. He gave a speech to his followers in front of the prison in which he said "I want to live with my ideology. But if required I am also ready to die for it."





Nelson Mandela was awarded Nobel Peace Prize. Nelson Mandela visited Dhaka on 25 March 1997 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to celebrate the silver jubilee of Bangladesh's indepence. Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and the then Turkish President Suleyman Demirel also visited Bangladesh to attend the program. That was Nelson Mandela's first and last trip to Bangladesh.









Communist parties all over the world spearheaded demonstrations against racism. Paul Robson, Ella Barker and many other singers sang songs to promote equity and justice. A famous song was composed on black worker John Henry's hammer.





Paul Robson was famous for his humanitarian songs but he gained more reputation for his political viewpoint. The black population became a threat to the American ruling authorities after the World War II. Paul Robson spoke in favor of the coalmine workers. He played songs to establish the rights of black people. He also wrote in the newspaper of Vietnamese revolutionary Ho Chi Minh.





The American government seized Paul Robson's passport in 1950 and he was placed under strict surveillance of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) till 1958. Still Paul Robson did not give up his fight. He got back his passport in 1958 and visited Europe, Australia and Russia.





Paul Robson knew 20 languages and was proficient in 12 languages. He sang many songs in Chinese, Russian, English and German languages. Bengali singer Bhupen Hajarika regarded Paul Robson as a mentor.





"Ole man river, you don't nothing. You just keep rolling, rolling." Following the theme of this song, Bhupen Hajarika sang, "Oh Ganga, why are you still flowing while people are in immense hardship on your both sides.





There is erosion of morality, downfall of humanity, but you are still flowing.





Why are you still flowing in this shameless, idle manner?





Why don't you make people enthusiastic with a thousand rainfalls?"





Nazim Hikmet is one of the greatest poets of the world. He spent 20 years in prison for fighting against imperialism.







He was imprisoned for 56 years for revolting against the government but he lived for just 61 years. Nazim Hikmet recalled Paul Robson in one of his poems in the following way.





"They are scared of you Robson





Scared of night turning into morning





Scared of beauty, words and touch.





Paul Robson, they don't let us sing





My negro brother who sang in deep grief





They don't want us to sing





They are afraid of love





They are afraid of seeds, soil and flowing streams.





The memories of my friend's hand





Which did not sit on their brow







like a bird





Our songs panic them."





Hemanga Biswas, who is one of the pioneers of populist songs in Bengal, created another song for Paul Robson. Hemanga Biswas sang his song in an exhilarating style which made him celebrated with skyhigh fame and popularity. Hemanga Biswas sang the following song on Paul Robson.





"They don't allow us to sing





My negro brother Paul Robson





They don't want us to sing our songs





They are frightened Robson





They are afraid of our bloodshot eyes





They are scared of our firm voice





They are terrified of our march past





They are intimidated of the sound of revolution





They are afraid of our courage





They are afraid of our unity."





Michael Jackson also whitened his skin as a protest against racism. He perhaps wanted to mean, "White and black are just outer complexions. It's all red inside everyone." Renowned cricketer Chris Gayle has also raised allegations against racism. I love songs of black singers like Bob Marley, Whitney Houston and Steve Wander.





I remember the song "I just called to say I love you. I just called to say how much I care."





In my mind, a song of Bhupen Hajarika jingles "Give me a white man whose blood is white. Give me a black man whose blood is black. I will give you anything whatsoever valuable if you can give me this."





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age

