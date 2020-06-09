What Dhaka is talking about





Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germainand the Brazil national team Neymar posted a picture on his FB page.The photo has received 399k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Amazing pink" Caroll L Bailey, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely" Muhtasim Behroj, fb









Facebook user Chinmoy Biswasposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Superb reflection" Ravindra Patil, fb









Popular stylish actor Siam Ahmed posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great" Muhammad Rohmotullah, fb











Leave Your Comments