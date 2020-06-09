Another constable dies of COVID-19

Md Alamgir Hossain



Coronavirus claimed the life of another policeman in Bangladesh early Monday. Constable Md Alamgir Hossain, 55, the latest victim, was posted at Hazaribagh Police Outpost under Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).







Constable Alamgir was undergoing treatment in the city's Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) as he was COVID-19 positive. He breathed his last at the hospital at around 12:30 am, said AIG (Media) of Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana, reports UNB.







"With him, 19 members of Bangladesh Police have sacrificed their lives to ensure the safety of the people during the coronavirus situation," he said.







Hailing from village Mazardia under Nagarkanda police station in Faridpur district, Constable Alamir left behind his mother, wife, a son, as well as many relatives and admirers. His body was sent to his village home under police management. He was buried at family graveyard in presence of senior police officers of the district as per religious provisions.







A total of 6,206 policemen were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties until Sunday. "Among the total infected policemen, 2,767 have made full recovery until Sunday morning," said AKM Kamrul Ahsan, public relations officer, Police headquarters.







Bangladesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day coronavirus deaths for the second consecutive day as 42 more patients died in the span of 24 hours raising the death toll to 930. The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 68,504 as health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,735 new cases across the country during the same period.





