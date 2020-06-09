Chinese medical team with leading COVID-19 fighters in city

A ten-member team of Chinese medical experts, who have the firsthand experience of containing the virus and treating the patients with remarkable success, arrived here on Mondaywith a bunch of medical equipment. -AA



A ten-member team of Chinese medical experts, who have the firsthand experience of containing the virus and treating the patients with remarkable success, arrived here on Monday with a bunch of medical equipment. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming welcomed them at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon arrival.







Dr Momen thanked the Chinese government for their support towards Bangladesh in its fight against the COVID-19 since the very beginning. He said a country alone cannot tackle the pandemic saying cooperation and partnership among the countries will help tackle the problem globally, reports UNB.







He hoped that Bangladesh and China will be able to win against the deadly virus through joint efforts. Forty-two people died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 930 with a death rate of 1.36 percent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Two thousand seven hundred and thirty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while the total number of infected has reached 68,504.







Some 14,507 have so far recovered showing recovery rate of 21.25 percent. The teammembers already discussed and studied the appropriate measures and advice for Bangladeshi people, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.







The Chinese Embassy saidit showsone of the reflections of Chinese President Xi Jinping's assurance to the reality. The team is organized by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, according to the officials at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.







In their two weeks stay in Bangladesh, the experts will visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss on the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts, and make calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.







As Bangladesh's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, had a phone call conversation with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on May 20.







In that talks between the top leaders of the two friendly nations, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing side by side with Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against COVID-10. Many cooperative measures have been taken by the Chinese side and most of which have already been implemented in Bangladesh since the outbreak here, according to Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.





