IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds business development confce

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Dhaka South Zone organized special business development conference virtually on Sunday. IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam addressed the conference as the chief guest.







IBBL Additional Managing Directors Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan addressed the conference as special guests.





IBBL Deputy Managing Directors Abu Reza Md Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md Siddiqur Rahman and Md Mosharraf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md Mahboob Alam and Muhammad Sayeed Ullah also addressed the conference.





IBBL Head of Dhaka South Zone Abu Sayed Md Idris, addressed welcome speech. IBBL Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah, Senior Executive Vice-President and Head of Branches under the zone GM Mohd Gias Uddin Quader attended the conference.





Md Mahbub ul Alam said that, the trend of global epidemic has changed the way of working in all sectors including banking sector. Overall health care systems, our working culture and environment are changing coping with this challenge.







To face this situation, we are holding special conference so that Islami Bank can be more engaged in meeting the needs of the people and serving the people, he added.





One third of the country's remittances came through Islami Bank in last month, he said. Islami Bank has achieved the trust, confidence and love of the people through its highest professionalism, sincere and dedicated service, he added.







He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for her sincere, timely and prudent decision in ensuring the livelihood of the people, the flow of money and the continuation of business activities from the very beginning of the current situation.







He also thanked Bangladesh Bank for guiding the banking sector in the right direction. He paid respect to the employee of Islami Bank, banking sector and above all those who have fallen victim to health risks and died by devoting themselves to the service of the people.





