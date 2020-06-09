Virat, Anushka divorce trend gets viral



Indian national cricket captain ViratKohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are one of the most romantic celebrity couple in India. The duo has been sharing couple goals ever since they got married and even when they were dating. Even in quarantine days, they are passing lovely hours at home.







However, the couple as well as their fans woke up to a bizarre trend on Twitter on Saturday, claiming that Anushka and Virat are getting divorced. #VirushkaDivorce started trending on Twitter after an old article resurfaced on the internet, mentioning Anushka and Virat's split. The article was originally published on February 9, 2016, and was of the time when the duo had started dating.







However, the Twitteratis started sharing this article without checking the date, thus giving fuel to #VirushkaDivorce trend and leaving the duo's fans from across the world confused. Soon after the hashtag started doing rounds on Twitter, Virushka's fans too took to social media and started expressing their views on the same. However, many of them came up with hilarious me mes.

