Gomez lend her Instagram for 'Black Lives Matter' movemen

Singer-actor Selena Gomez says she has decided to let influential leaders take over her Instagram account in order to hear more from black voices in the wake of African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody.





The 27-year-old for Disney star said for the next few days she will let the black leaders ''speak directly to all of us ''through her Instagram account which has 178 million followers. "





I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. "





Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind," Gomez wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.







