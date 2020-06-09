Jhilik after 'Aguner Din'



Few days ago, Jhilik and Kishore-rendered popular duet song 'Aguner Din Shesh Hobe Ekdin' was released on YouTube channel of Anupam Recording Media.







This song was newly arranged by singer Kishore himself. Kumar Shanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy lent their vocals for the song in Alamgir and Jaya Prada-starrer movie titled 'Ami SeiMeye'.







Tabun composed music of the song. Listeners enjoy the song in voice of Jhilik and Kishore under Kishore's new musical arrangement. This song was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day.





While talking about the song Jhilik said, "I am lucky because I got the opportunity to render the song under new musical arrangement. I am grateful to Anwar Bhai, owner of Anupam Recording, in this regard because he gave the opportunity. I give also thanks to Kishore Bhai to rearrange music of the song and also rendered outstandingly superb. I am getting huge response for the song in and outside the country.







As a singer, I am really impressed for re-released of the song. It is fact that when anybody renders a legendary song the singer will surely get response from the listeners. 'Aguner Din Shesh Hobe Ekdin' has proved it again."





Meanwhile, Jhilik rendered another song titled 'JaiyonaJaiyona' has been released on YouTube channel of CD Choice recently. Faisal Rabbekin wrote lyrics of the song. Rezwan Sheikh has composed its music.





However, in last Eid, Jhilik also lent her vocal with five other singers in a chorus song titled 'EshechheEid' under music arrangement by Kishore. Jhilik also informed that before Eid, she took part in live show with the national flag of Bangladesh.



