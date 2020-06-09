Zainul's sketch sells for Tk 20 lakh

The sketch was recently discovered inside a sketchbook by Shilpacharya's son Mainul Abedin. - Collected



A sketch drawn by Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin in 1970 in Cairo, Egypt sold for Tk 20 lakh on Saturday night at an online auction. It was sold to the chairman of the Summit Group Muhammed Aziz Khan, informed Zainul Abedin's son Mainul Abedin. The starting bid amount was Tk 8 lakh.





The auction was held on the Facebook page named 'Cholo Shobai'. The event was conducted by Shilpacharya's grandson-in-law Khondkar Zunaed Rabbani. The money will be distributed among the artisans and needy in society hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh.





Besides, the event featured an online discussion attended by Dhaka University fine arts faculty dean NisarHossain, eminent artist Rafiqun Nabi, Dhaka University Bangla department professor Syed Azizul Huq, visual artist and journalist ZahangirAlom and others.





DU fine arts dean NisarHossain said, 'I congratulate Muhammed Aziz Khan on the behalf of the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University and all artists of our country. I also thank family members of Shilpacharya especially Mitu Bhai and Jyotsnabhabi for donating the work. If we unite we can overcome the COVID-19 crisis.'





Zainul drew the 8.5 x 4.5 inch sketch in 1970 when he visited Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan at the invitation from Arab League to witness the plight of Palestinian refugees. The work, dated 11/5/70, portrays a horse drawn buckboard wagon transporting people. Besides, he created paintings and sketches depicting everyday life of people during the visit.





The sketch, containing the signature of Zainul Abedin, was recently discovered inside a sketchbook by Shilpacharya's son Mainul Abedin. Earlier, four works of Zainul Abedin were put up for auction. The works are currently being displayed by Bangladesh National Museum, Bangladesh Bank and others.





Leave Your Comments