Salauddin Lavluto appear as 'Khoka Babu'



Well known actor and producer of TV drama SalauddinLavlu has acted in all types of dramas, many of them in title roles, and all of them have got great viewership. In that continuation, SalauddinLavlu has acted in the title role of a drama again. This time he is coming on screen as 'KhokaBabu'.







SalauddinLavlu has completed his acting in the drama 'KhokaBabu' directed by Azad Kalam. The story and screen drama of this is the director's own. The drama is produced by 'Crown Entertainment'.







UrmilaSrabontiKar has acted opposite Lavlu in the drama. Speaking about his performance in the drama, SalauddinLavlu said, "Azad Kalam is a very good man and a good director. 'KhokaBabu' has been made with a lot of effort. As an actor, I have tried to portray my character the way the director wanted to my best of abilities."







According to production sources, the drama has been submitted to RTV and is likely to be aired next Eid-ul-Adha. Meanwhile, SalauddinLavlu said that if the coronavirus situation does not better, he will not act or make dramas for the time being. Lavlu said, "I always make dramas on a big canvas.







It is not possible for me to make a drama by making everything minimalistic. I'm not making dramas until the situation gets normal. Whether it takes six months / a year or two years, it doesn't matter to me because there is no chance to deceive the audience in making dramas."

