Shakib, Bubly's 'Bidrohi' teaser released



Throughout the whole situation of coronavirus, the film and drama industry had shut down the shooting and all works of any films or drama.







Now, since the lockdown has relaxed considerably and people are starting to go back to their respective workplaces the works of dramas and films has once again started.







Although some artistes are yet to join fully at the shooting sets the other pre and post production works regarding future or release-awaiting films is going on properly.





In that continuation the first teaser after the near three months lockdown of Shakib Khan and ShabnomBubly starrer film 'Bidrohi' has come out yesterday. In the beginning the name of the film was 'EktuPremDarkar'.







Later the name was changed 'Bidrohi' for the sake of the story. This film of the popular big screen duo has been directed for the first time by Selim Khan, the head of Shapla Media. Selim Khan said, "I have produced many films and most of the time I saw the work of the directors from the spot.







Many times I have taken shots to my liking. That's when I thought I could manage to direct a film by myself. Everyone who saw the film during the editing and post production period applauded. Even the censor board was happy to give clearance without any cuts. I hope the viewers will also like the film."





Before 'Bidrohi', Selim Khan made 'Ami Neta Hobo', 'ChittagaingaPoaNoakhalillaMaiya' and 'Captain Khan' with Shakib and Bubly.NusratFaria was opposite Shakib in another film called 'Shahenshah'. However, many are thinking that 'Bidrohi' is going to be the last picture of Shakib-Bubly because there is no film in their hands at the moment.

