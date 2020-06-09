IPL 2020 could be played outside India



In what comes as a major development within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the decision-makers are divided 3-2 when it comes to the venue for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the matter is heavily tilted in favour of hosting the league in the country, there are a couple of voices which want to take it outside if needed, report Yahoo.sports.







Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that while the general thought is that having the league in India will mean that the country has come out of the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few who feel that if the situation demands, the league can be taken to places outside India."See, it is a case of the decision makers being divided 3-2 if that is how you wish to understand the current scenario.





Without going into the names of who said what, all I can tell you is that the general feeling is that having the league in India would not only be a sign of positivity amongst the people of the country, but will also help as we will not need to travel abroad and act to a fresh set of guidelines.





"But then, there are a couple of voices who also feel that having the tournament should be the priority and if that means taking it out of the country, so be it.







So, while we are working on the overall plan, the venue is an area which will need further deliberation. Also, at the end of the day safety of the players and everyone involved is priority," the official explained.









