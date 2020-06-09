Cricketers' safety comes first: Akram Khan

BCB's operations committee chairman Akram Khan. -Collected



While the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, international cricket may begin in Sri Lanka in July, if Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) plans to go ahead with the forthcoming series against Bangladesh.







However, as the situation in Sri Lanka's corona is not as worrying as in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka is eager to host the series from the beginning against Bangladesh. Some Bangladesh players and BCB officials also wants the series considering the ICC Test Championship. But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to confirm the tour with the current corona situation in the country has blocked all their decision making.





Even a renowned newspaper in Bangladesh published the Tigers will leave the country on July 26 by chartering a chartered plane to take part in the Sri Lanka series while Sri Lanka's national team trained together from last Monday for the first time in more than two-and-a-half months to sharpen their skills and fitness ahead of a potential restart of the international game.







Cricket's return should be a priority however, according to BCB's operations committee chairman Akram Khan, the safety of everybody must be the concern above anything else."We are now totally dependent on the situation. If the situation in the country is not right, we will not take any lean." Akram Khan told the media on Monday.







All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices opened on a limited basis from last 31 May. But at present, the highest number of Covid-19 infected patients is being identified in the country. The number of deaths is also increasing day by day.





Amid corona threat England and some other cricket countries like Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia also restarted training. In this situation, Bangladesh Cricket Board has also taken initiative to return cricket. Even the medical department of the BCB has also prepared three training modules to this effect as per the instructions of the BCB. They are just waiting for green signal.





The 'project restart' will begin with individual practice. However, a cricketer a pick one person as an assistant in the practice."We have come to the decision considering Cricketers' safety. At other times where batsmen used to take four assistants, now they can take one." Akram said.





"But we don't encourage players to come out and do practice in the outside. We gave them guidelines to train at home, which they are doing. But if they feel it is mandatory to come in ground, they would come and would train by maintaining social distance." He added.





With Bangladesh series remains in doubt Sri Lanka Cricket Board are planning for Sri Lanka Premier League [SLPL] in mid-July as alternative options to replace home series against Bangladesh as a forerunner to the ICC World T20 in Australia in October-November.





India is scheduled to make a tour of Sri Lanka in June-July for a series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is followed by Bangladesh for a two-Test series in July-August but as of now, neither the BCCI nor the BCB have confirmed the tours. As a result Sri Lanka is concentrating on hosting the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) in July.







"These two tours are very uncertain right now. The Indian series is out and Bangladesh is also dilly-dallying because of the situation, unless it improves within the next month or so they will not consider coming this year," Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said.







Cricket in the country came to a halt on March 13 when the visiting England team pulled out on the second day of a four-day practice match ahead of their two-Test series.

















Leave Your Comments