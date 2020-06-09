2nd laboratory of AI launched



The second laboratory of Center of Excellence Artificial Intelligence was launched under the government's Leveraging ICT project on Monday.





State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the online laboratory with 10 AI-based prototype solutions, according to a press release, reports UNB.





The prototypes will be launched commercially with six-week training and directions under the monitoring of National University of Singapore (ISS) and E-Communication Academy.

