Medical board formed for AL leader Nasim



A seven-member medical board was formed on Monday night for the treatment of ailing Awami League leader and former health minister Mohammad Nasim.





"The medical board was formed at 8pm with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua as its head," Imran Chowdhury, director of Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli, told media.





"His situation remained unchanged from the previous day and did not deteriorated further," he added.





Earlier on Friday, the former minister underwent a successful surgery after his condition deteriorated following a stoke while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital.



A day before that, his health condition improved and he was scheduled to be shifted to a cabin from ICU, he added.





On June 2, Nasim tested positive for coronavirus.





Nasim has been acting as the convenor for the 14-party ruling alliance built around the heft of AL.





