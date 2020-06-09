Panda escapes confinement, tours Denmark zoo





Humans are not the only ones tiring of confinement during the coronavirus pandemic – a panda escaped from his enclosure at Copenhagen Zoo on Monday.





Xing Er, a 6-year-old male panda – soon to be 7 – then took a tour of the zoo, which was closed at the time.





He was spotted on a surveillance video "leaving his enclosure, slipping under an electric fence", zoo spokesman Jacob Munkholm Hoeck told AFP.





The animal wandered around the zoo until an employee noticed it and called a security team.





"The veterinarian of the zoo anaesthetized the panda and he was brought back to the enclosure," Hoeck said.





"There he was given an antidote and woke up a couple of minutes later."





Xing Er was not harmed and there were no human injuries.





Bengt Holst, the zoo's chief scientist, said in a statement that security around the enclosure will be "carefully examined" to "make sure (it) doesn't happen again."





Xing Er and his female mate Mao Sun – who did not take part in his escape – arrived in Denmark in April 2019, on loan from the Chinese city of Chengdu.





They are a part of the "panda diplomacy" programme set up by China which consists of lending pandas in order to foster relations with trading partners. - AFP

Leave Your Comments