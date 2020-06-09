Bail set at U$1 million for cop charged in George Floyd death





Bail was set at US$1 million (RM4.2 million) on Monday for the Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd as mourners in his hometown of Houston paid their respects to the African-American man whose death has sparked massive protests for racial justice in the United States and beyond.





In Washington, Democratic lawmakers knelt in silent tribute to Floyd before unveiling a package of police reforms in response to the killing of unarmed black Americans by law enforcement.





The congressional move came a day after the Minneapolis city council voted to dismantle and rebuild the police department in the city where the 46-year-old Floyd died during a May 25 arrest.





Derek Chauvin, the white cop who was filmed pressing his knee on the handcuffed Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, made his first court appearance on Monday.





Chauvin, 44, appeared by video from a Minnesota state prison to face charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.





The 19-year veteran of the police force could face decades in prison if convicted.





Chauvin did not enter a plea and the Hennepin County District Court judge set his bail at US$1 million with conditions, or US$1.25 million without conditions.





The conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with Floyd's family.





Three other Minneapolis policemen appeared in court last week to face a charge of aiding and abetting Floyd's murder for their roles in his arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit US$20 bill.





All four officers have been fired. - AFP

