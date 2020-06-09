Barishal’s physician Dr Rahat Anwar dies in Dhaka





Noted physician and founder of Rahat Anwar Hospital in Barishal, Dr Rahat Anwar, died at a hospital in Dhaka early Tuesday.

The 55-year-old had symptoms similar to that of other coronavirus patients.

“Dr Rahat breathed his last at around 2:45am at a hospital in Badda,” said his brother Delwar Hossain.

Dr Rahat continued treating Covid-19 patients at his hospital since the beginning and two of his hospital’s nurses were infected last week, he added.

Earlier this week, Dr Anwar fell sick.

Dr Ashit Bhushan, principal Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, said Dr Rahat was shifted to Dhaka by helicopter as the amount of oxygen in his body fell alarmingly on Monday.

“He was admitted to a private hospital and breathed his last around 2:45am on Tuesday,” he said adding that Dr Rahat had symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Health authorities have so far confirmed 68,504 coronavirus cases and 930 deaths from Covid-19.

