Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 400,000





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 406,413 on Tuesday morning while the number of confirmed cases were 7,097,717, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 707,412 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. The South American country counted 37,134 deaths from the virus till the date.

Among other countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 110,990 patients and about 1,960,642 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York State alone counted 30,417 deaths.

The UK has the second-highest death toll at 40,680, followed by Italy with 33,964, France 29,212 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The health authorities on Monday reported 68,504 coronavirus cases and 930 deaths in the country.

Among the total confirmed cases, 14,560 people have so far recovered.

Altogether 2,735 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours after testing 12,944 samples at 52 laboratories across the country as of Monday morning.

To curb the spread of the virus, Bangladesh announced a general holiday from March 26 to May 30 but public transports, government and private offices were opened on a limited scale eventually from May 31.

The educational institutions will remain closed until June 15 while the offices will remain open on limited scale for maintenance purpose.

Red, Yellow and Green Zone

To curb further infections, the government has decided to divide the country in red, yellow and green zones according to the number of infections.

East Rajabazar in the capital will go under experimental lockdown from midnight today as the number of cases rose in this area and it was identified as ‘Red Zone.’

Earlier on Saturday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the government is planning to designate areas according to coloured zones to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Different parameters have been set to separate the three and avoid arbitrary zoning.

Areas with 30 infections per 100,000 of population will be marked as ‘red zone’, he said adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take final decision after reviewing the proposal.

Outside the capital, areas with ten confirmed cases per 100,000 people will be categorised as Red Zone, he said.

Areas that have three to 19 cases per 100,000 of population will be categorised as ‘yellow zones’, he said, adding that areas with even fewer cases will be ‘green zones’.









