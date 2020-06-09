Killing of Bangladeshis in Libya: 20 traffickers arrested in Bangladesh





Police have arrested 20 suspected human traffickers till Sunday in connection with 22 human trafficking related cases filed at various police stations, including in Dhaka city, soon after 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in Libya.

Some human traffickers killed 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshi nationals, in Libya on May 28. The killing took place at a smuggling warehouse in desert town Mezda, near the city of Gharyan, southwest of Tripoli of Libya. Eleven more Bangladeshis were also injured in the attack.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has ordered the heads of different police units to find out every member of human trafficking syndicates responsible for killing of Bangladeshi migrants in Libya.

The IGP gave the order during a video conference with senior police officials from Police Headquarters on June 1.





None of those who have taken the Bangladeshi nationals abroad through deception, those who are responsible for the incident, will be spared, he said and added that every member of human trafficking syndicates will be found out and punished.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana said that after the strict directive of the IGP, all the relevant units of Bangladesh Police, including Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation ( PBI), immediately started launching operations.





So far, 22 cases have been filed at different police stations, including Dhaka, Madaripur and Kishoregonj, in connection with the killing of 26 Bangladeshis, he said.

A special initiative has been taken to identify the offenders and arrest them on the instructions of the IGP. Various units of Bangladesh Police have already arrested 20 suspected human traffickers in connection with the cases till June 7, the AIG (Media) said.

Anti-traffickers drive continues

Rab arrested Kamal Hossain alias Hazi Kamal, 55, the ringleader of a human trafficking gang, from Khilbarirtek of Shahadatpur in Dhaka City on Monday in connection with the killing of 26 Bangladeshis. Hazi Kamal was involved in sending around 400 Bangladeshis to Libya illegally in the last 10-12 years.





Rab also arrested four suspects – Helal Ahmed Helu, 45, Md Khabir Uddin, 42, Shahid Mia, Munni Akhtar Ruposh – from different parts of Kishoreganj on June 3.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested six people – including a broker, a trafficker and the owner of a camp in Libya on Sunday.





Several teams of the detectives conducted simultaneous drives in various areas of Dhaka city on Sunday, and made the arrests. The arrestees were identified as –Badsha Mia, Jahangir Mia, Akbar Ali, Sujon, Nazmul Hassan, and Liyakat Sheikh Alias Lipu.

Badsha Mia, who stayed in Libya for 13 years, is the owner of a camp in Libya.

Members of CID arrested three people – Sohag Hossain, Khalid Chowdhury and Sanjida – after conducting a drive in the capital's Gulistan area on Sunday night.

Earlier on June 3, the CID also arrested two suspected human traffickers identified as Md Shahidur Rahman, and Md Mahbubur Rahman from the capital.

Sources at the CID headquarters said the special unit of the police has been investigating around 12 cases filed with different police stations of the country regarding the killing of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya.

“The operation to arrest others involved continues. This operation of Bangladesh Police against human trafficker will continue,” said AIG Rana.





