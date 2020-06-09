Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 3171 new cases, 45 deaths









Bangladesh on Tuesday saw another surge in new Covid-19 cases as 3171 people were infected in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number to 71,675.





Besides, the death toll stood at 975 as more 45 people died from fast spreading COVID-19 disease during the same period.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





A total of samples 14664 were tested in 55 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





To curb the spread of the virus, Bangladesh announced a general holiday from March 26 to May 30 but public transports, government and private offices were opened on a limited scale eventually from May 31.





The educational institutions will remain closed until June 15 while the offices will remain open on limited scale for maintenance purpose.





To curb further infections, the government has decided to divide the country in red, yellow and green zones according to the number of infections.





East Rajabazar in the capital will go under experimental lockdown from midnight today as the number of cases rose in this area and it was identified as ‘Red Zone.’





Earlier on Saturday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the government is planning to designate areas according to coloured zones to stem the spread of coronavirus.





Global situation





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 406,413 on Tuesday morning while the number of confirmed cases were 7,097,717, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 707,412 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. The South American country counted 37,134 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among other countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 110,990 patients and about 1,960,642 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 30,417 deaths.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 40,680, followed by Italy with 33,964, France 29,212 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

