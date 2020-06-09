Coronavirus: Number of infected police men crosses 7,000









Altogether 7,021 policemen were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties as of Tuesday.





“Among the total infected policemen, 2,913 have made full recovery until Tuesday morning,” said sources at the Police headquarters.





Besides, 18 cops and one civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Tuesday, the sources added.





The sources also informed that among the total infection, 1,850 were attached with Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone.









Meanwhile 2,913 infected policemen have been put in isolation and 8,090 were sent to quarantine, he said.





Most of the recovered policemen have joined their respective duty stations after recovery, sources added.





Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.





Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman was diagnosed with coronavirus on early Tuesday, reports UNB Chattogram correspondent.





Health authorities have so far confirmed 68,504 coronavirus case and 930 deaths from Covid-19 disease.

