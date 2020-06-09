Covid-19: Govt allots Tk 3cr for 150 athletes









The government has allotted Tk 3 crore as humanitarian aid for 150 distressed athletes in the country on Tuesday.





State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Zahid Ahsan Russell handed over the cheques of humanitarian aid for the athletes on behalf of National Sports Council and Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation.





While distributing the financial aid for athletes at National Sports Council building in the capital, State Minister said they have already provided aid to over 600 athletes.





The allotted money will be handed over to the root level athletes soon as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said adding that a modelling a policy in this regard is underway.





State Minister also informed that they have been working to provide Tk 24,000 to each of 1,150 athletes in one year from Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation.

