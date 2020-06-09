Women affairs department director Fakhrul Kabir dies of COVID-19









Department of Women Affairs director M Fakhrul Kabir died of COVID-19 infection in a city hospital early today.





He was 55.





Kabir breathed his last at city’s Square Hospital around 2.30am on Tuesday, according to an official release.





He was found infected with the coronavirus in the first week of this month and then he was first admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





Kabir was shifted to the private Square Hospital on Monday after his condition deteriorated in DMCH.





His wife has also tested COVID-19 positive and she is taking treatment at home.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira and its Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Fakhrul Kabir, also a joint secretary of the ministry.





