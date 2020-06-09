Quader urges BNP not to hide truth for political ill intentions









Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged the BNP not for throwing stones in the dark by hiding the truth for politically ill intentions.





He made the call during a regular briefing at his residence today.





Referring to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s statement that BNP leaders and activists are being arrested and false cases are being filed across the country, Quader saidছ "Give an accurate list of arrests and cases.”





The government's responsibility towards the people is the reason of BNP’s heart-burn, he said.





Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, said that the only programme of the Awami League at this time is to deal with the common enemy coronavirus.





Expressing his optimism for tackling corona, Quader said that if New Zealand and Vietnam could, why we would not be able to tackle corona?





“With the joint efforts of all, we too will be able to and we will be successful InshaAllah.”





The minister said that purposeful propaganda and rumours are being spread through social media, these rumours are more dangerous than viruses.





He called upon the people to rely on the efficient and successful leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





“The government now faces two challenges - one is to prevent corona infection and the treatment of the victims on the other hand to protect the helpless, poor people.”





He said that despite some limitations, the Sheikh Hasina government is working relentlessly to overcome the challenges.





Quader urged the BNP leaders not to harm the country by trying to stop the government.

