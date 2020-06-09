COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 1,730

With detection of 129 new more positive cases in five districts on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division climbed to 1,730, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





Of the total newly reported cases, 84 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 874, the highest number among all eight districts in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.





He added that 33 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj followed by nine in Rajshahi and two in Natore on the same day.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 86 in Rajshahi, 57 in Chapainawabganj, 159 in Naogaon, 68 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 874 in Bogura, 141 in Sirajgonj and 131 in Pabna districts.





Of the total infected patients, 398 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 19 fatalities and 346 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Tuesday morning.





Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 643 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 413 were released.





Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.





Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





On the other hand, a total of 288 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 96 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,077 at present. A total of 40,889 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 36,812 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Among the new quarantined people, two have been kept under home hibernation in Rajshahi, three in Chapainawabganj, 57 in Naogaon, 10 in Joypurhat, 148 in Bogura, 39 in Sirajgonj and 29 in Pabna districts.



