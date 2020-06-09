Diner Sheshe





"I grew up in a family where I was expected to cook & clean for my future husband. But I always felt different-I was attracted to girls. But in high school, when I came out to dad, he slapped me & said, 'You must change your thoughts'. I ran to my room crying, wishing I really could change.







After that, I never brought it up again-not even when I married my wife. I met her in the 2nd year of college-she couldn't have been less of my type; she loved penguins & Red Bull. I was so attracted to her that I pretended to like Red Bull, just so we could talk.





Over time, I told her about my family-she was so understanding. Sometimes, she'd even flirt! Once, I asked her, 'Do you flirt with everyone?' When she said, 'No', I knew she liked me too!6 months flew by & one day, I blurted, 'I love you! Will you be my girlfriend?' I thought she'd run away, but she said yes! But I knew my family wouldn't accept us, so we moved to Arizona to be closer to her parents.





I left home with a note & an apology-I couldn't not be myself. Mom & dad came to talk me out of it, but I was firm. Before leaving, all dad said was, 'At least be in touch with mom.' It was hard, but as Ashley & I built our lives, I realized this is where I was meant to be. So in 2016, at a penguin exhibit, I got down on one knee & said, 'Penguins mate for life.







Will you be mine?' She said yes!After that, I tried with mom & dad, but dad walked off. I'd hidden my marriage from them for too long & couldn't hold it in anymore. I blurted it out to mom, who said, 'It's okay.' So now at least one of them knows. Dad & I are making progress too. We talk sometimes about my career, or the book I'm writing-'Unapologetically Patel'.







So I'm willing to wait-because he's my dad & he'll get there someday. And because one day, I want to introduce Ashley as my wife to my family, I want my parents to know their future grandkids, I want to go back to my house & hope it feels like home again. I want to do it all, with pride."





Humans of Bombay, Fb





