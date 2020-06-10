COVID-19: Scenario of China's military amid economic slowdown





Because of the slowing down of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many demobilized People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers in big and medium-sized cities in China are currently facing unemployment or under-employment, according to sources. Their number of the soldiers most of whom were demobilized between 2015 and 2018, is said to be close to 300,000. Most of them were given only a lumpsum payment as per a decision taken in 2016.





They were working as delivery boys, or as bearers in hotels, restaurants and salespersons in malls and shops etc. The technically qualified ones joined manufacturing units.





There have been small size demos asking for special help from the government by these ex-soldiers in various cities. While not yet alarming, local authorities see these agitations as generators of negative sentiments against govt and party and discouraging for potential future recruits, the sources said.





SENIOR OFFICERS - Nearly 300 of them above the rank of Senior Colonel (Brigadier equivalent in our system) - were sacked for corruption between 2015 and 2018. Many of them were let go without being arrested. It is suspected that some of these officers are also instigating these demonstrations, they further said.





Chinese President Xi Jinping met with a PLA delegation, and his remark led to much discussion in India. This sentence is what launched a thousand TV debates: "He (Xi) ordered the military to think about worst-case scenarios, scale up training and battle preparedness, promptly and effectively deal with all sorts of complex situations and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests." But also note this sentence.







"He demanded good planning on the next five-year plan. On defence expenditure, Xi said every penny must be well spent to produce maximum results." Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Chinese leadership appears to be pushing ahead with the centenary goal planned for the year.





As for China's perception and info Ops against India, the PLA uses Global Times (which has a fair degree of readership in India) to send deliberate messages by reporting stories.





"Since the Doklam standoff with India in 2017, the Chinese military has expanded its arsenal with weapons like the Type 15 tank, Z-20 helicopter and GJ-2 drone that should give China the advantage in high-altitude conflicts should they arise, Chinese analysts said on Sunday.





China's Type 15 tank made its public debut at the National Day military parade on October 1 last year.





With a powerful engine, the Type 15 lightweight main battle tank can effectively operate in plateau regions difficult for heavier tanks, and with its advanced fire control systems and 105-millimetre calibre armor-piercing main gun, it can outgun any other light armoured vehicles at high elevations, the experts told the Global Times on Sunday.





China's most advanced vehicle-mounted howitzer, the PCL-181, also debuted at the parade.





At 25 tons, the PCL-181 is lighter, faster and can endure longer than the previous 40-ton self-propelled howitzer on crawler tracks.





It can digitally deploy its gun at the press of a button, with automatic calibration and semi-automatic reloading.





The idea is to portray the PLA as militarily far superior to the Indian military and create doubts in Indians mind.





While the Covid-19 aftermath has slowed down the manufacturing activity, the service sector is slowly picking up pace. Online shopping has slowed down but eating out joints are doing brisk business through takeaways and deliveries.





In manufacturing, China is facing the heat. There are no fresh orders from the US and European markets. Indian and Australian sentiment is negative and recent legal measures by India and Australia is making Chinese and China-based MNCs nervous, the sources said.





China is especially worried that countries in Quad plus three (New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam) will take away the manufacturing part. In fact, an internal survey showed that foreign multi-nationals are now planning on a China plus One model. Which means they will keep some basic factory in china but will move out the bulk to any of these seven countries.





The nervousness was reflected in the National People's Congress. It did not set any specific GDP target for the year while the fiscal deficit target of 3.6% was set.



The writer is a senior journalist.

