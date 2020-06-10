Recent UN report on terror on Pakistan





The 11 th United Nations Analytical support and Sanctions Monitoring Team (MT) issued recently has caused ripples in Pakistan as well as amongst the Pakistan watchers and the nations affected by Pakistan sponsored terror. The observations in the report are unsettling for Pakistan Significantly, the report which highlights the fact that there are still 6,500 Pakistani nationals present and operating in Afghanistan actively aiding the foreign terrorists, became public on June 5. The MT report further states that a large number of Jaish e Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terrorists and their affiliates are currently active on Afghan soil fomenting terror.





More interestingly, the report , going viral like a pandemic, says that Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan had admitted only last year that there are nearly 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists within Pakistan. The mint fresh report only conforms to this Imran statement, or in other words, it reiterates Pakistan's own admission on terror made by no other than its Prime Minister. Pakistan Foreign Office, however, was quick to challenge this report as it shows Pakistan in a very dim light exposing its dismal failure to contain terror.





As the report under reference principally mentions Afghanistan, the Afghanistan government's Directorate General of Communications has quickly reacted(June 5) on the findings of the report and outrightly rejected Pakistani allegations that a third party (possibly insinuating India) is trying to destabilise Pakistan. The reaction is bold and forthright rejecting all Pakistani charges about the complicity of the so called third party.





Instead, the official communication states that the Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan(TTP) and it's other splinter terror groups are tainted with the blood of Afghans in their hands. The Afghan statement further states that they (the terror outfits) are formally designated as terrorist organisations in the National Threat Assessment and National Security Policy of Afghanistan. It says that the TTP has aligned itself since its emergence with those fighting the Afghan government and the people.





Importantly, according to Afghan government , over the past years a significant number of TTP leaders and operatives have been either taken out in the battle ground, captured or brought to justice in Afghanistan. The elimination of a large number of key TTP leaders and foreign fighters belonged to TTP, JeM, LeT, ISIS-K and other transnational groups of terrorists. Afghanistan rightly claims that such actions against the terror groups are testament to the resolve of the Afghan government to fight terror.





Encouraged by the recent UN terror report exposing Pakistan of it's terror linked activities, Afghanistan has underscored that in the interest of transparency and regional cooperation, Afghanistan has provided access to the concerned partner countries to their leaders. A lasting intra Afghan peace will deny all foreign fighters and terror organisations any symbiotic relationship that they may have established. Afghanistan also addressed the concerns of human trafficking, gun and human smuggling as part of tackling any terror activity.





In light of this, Afghanistan expects that partner countries in the region will support the Afghan peace process to address the menace of global threat of terrorism.





Now, the candid reaction by Afghanistan soon in the wake of the recently released UN (MT) report , is seen as a bold step and is clearly a rebuff to Pakistan which can not simply abdicate its accountability for abetting terror in Afghanistan and for opposing any partner country to help Afghanistan for an everlasting peace. The message is loud and clear which is in sync with the UN outcome, mainly pointing out terrorism, still flourishing in Pakistan with the state support and is largely thought to be designed to breed terror in Afghanistan subverting it's peace plans.





The writer is a security analyst and an independent columnist on geopolitical issues of topical interest. The views expressed are personal

