Doctors Information provides online healthcare services

Doctors Information conducting online healthcare activities for Bangladeshi patients.



Doctors Information has been conducting online healthcare activities for patients in Bangladesh for over two years. The main purpose of Doctors Information is to provide a reliable online platform for all types of patients in Bangladesh through proper treatment and selection of suitable doctors.





Following this, Doctors Information has enlisted experienced doctors from various government and private hospitals in India and across Bangladesh.





In the wake of the Bangladesh Corona epidemic, Doctor Information has launched humanitarian activities, creating a team of 30 experienced doctors who are providing completely free telemedicine services. They have also said that there are plans to launch a health campaign for the next activities of Doctor Information when the situation in the country returns to normal.

