Cynthia Ritchie, the mysterious woman of Pakistan politics



Cynthia Ritchie is an American national who has been living in Pakistan for nearly ten years. People in Pakistan seem to have more curiosity about her than coronavirus at this time.







Cynthia Ritchie tweeted on 28 May that former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto would order her guards to rape women who had affairs with her husband Asif Ali Zardari.





Cynthia Ritchie also accused former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her. Moreover, she accused former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and another minister of groping her. However, both Rehman Malik and Yusuf Raza Gilani have denied these allegations.







Cynthia Ritchie is still clouded with mystery as her mission in Pakistan politics is not yet clear. People upload her pictures on social media with different opinions and comments.

Leave Your Comments