Japanese businesses keen to invest in BD



Entrepreneurs of Japan are interested to invest in Bangladesh, said country director of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Yuji Ando. He was addressing a virtual views exchange meeting through video conferencing in the port city.





Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Mahbubul Alam chaired the event organized by CCCI, JETRO, Dhaka, and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI).







Mahabubul Alam said Bangladesh is likely to set up more economic zones and export processing zones in the near future which will be very 'special' for investment. He urged the Japanese business people to invest in Bangladesh, including the existing economic zones.





CCCI directors Shariar Jahan and Sayed Mohammed Tanvir, secretary Mohammed Faruk, JBCCCI vice president Shariful Alam and Secretary Tarek Bhuyan, and Bangladesh Centre of Excellency (BCE) Wasif Tamim joined the program and also spoke.





Addressing the event, JBCCCI vice president Alam viewed that connectivity is the most important to attract the investment in Bangladesh from the investors of Japan. Highlighting the importance of increasing air connectivity between Bangladesh and Japan he said: "We need to start new flights from Bangladesh to Japan to enhance the connectivity."

Leave Your Comments