PGCB inks deal with China firm



Four more power grid substations are going to be set up at different locations in the country while capacity of four more substations will be enhanced.





According to Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the implementing agency of the projects, the new substations, each having 230/132 kV, will be installed in Feni, Birulia (Savar), Noagan and East Sadipur (Dinajpur).







The substations, whose capacity will be extended, are 400/230 kV Bhulta (Naraya-nganj), 230/132 kV Bogra, 230/132 kV Barapukuria and 132/33 kV Niamatpur (Noagan).







The PGCB on Monday signed a bilateral contract with China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIEC) to implement the projects in order to facilitate enhanced power supply at batter quality, reports UNB.





As per the contract, the CNTIEC will complete the construction and extension works of the projects within the next 30 months on turnkey basis at a cost of Tk 597.55 crore and hand over to PGCB.





German donor agency KfW, Bangladesh government and PGCB jointly financed the schemes under the Energy Efficiency in Grid Based Power Supply Project.





PGCB company secretary Md Jahangir Azad and CNTIEC project manager Pei Ruonan signed the contract on behalf of their respective sides at a function at PGCB headquarters in the city maintaining health guideline.





PGCB Executive Director (O&M) Md Masum Alam Bokshi, Chief Engineer (P&D) Abdur Rashid Khan, project director Md Shafiullah, CNTIEC site manager Zhang Kun were present on the occasion.







Leave Your Comments