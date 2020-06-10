Deepika is doing to stay creatively inspired



Ever since the lockdown had started, DeepikaPadukone had a list of films that she wanted to watch to stay creatively inspired. Through this period she watched a lot of good cinema in the form of celebrated international films, much appreciated Indian web series and much more.





The actress even began sharing her recommendations with her fans on social media. There is a highlight on her Instagram handle that has a compilation of all her recommendations. It is called DP recommends.







Some of the recommendations include movies such as 'JoJo Rabbit', 'Phantom Thread', 'Her', 'Inside Out', 'Sleepless nights in Seattle' and web shows such as 'PaatalLok', Hollywood amongst the others. The actress has dedicated a part of her day to this as it is helping her expand her horizons as an actor by watching varied remarkable acting.

