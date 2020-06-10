The Rock running for US president!



Dwayne Johnson, well known as The Rock, has succeeded in the two arena - Wrestling and Hollywood. It has been rumored that he may run for the United States presidency. His fans have been provoking rumors. After listening to the Rock's statement on social media a week ago, fans have been thinking a few steps ahead in this regard. "





Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard.







Begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you?" The Rock wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday. "Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to our country who is down on its knees and extend a hand and say 'You stand up. Stand up with me.







Stand up with me, because I've got you. I've got you. I've got you, I hear you, I'm listening to you and you have my word that I'm going to do everything in my power, till my dying day, to my last breath to do everything I can to create the change that's needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter.' Where are you?"





