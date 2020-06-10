B Jordan tells Hollywood to commit to black hiring

Actor Michael B Jordan has called on Hollywood studios, agencies and industry insiders to "invest in black staff". During a protest against systemic racism and police brutality organized by the Big 4 agencies in the wake of George Floyd's death, the Creed star asked the people in the movie business to commit to hiring more black people. "





You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light," Jordan said while addressing the crowd.







The actor, who played Oscar Grant, an African American man killed by a police officer in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station, said the role made him feel the pain of racial abuse victims. "I lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me. Producing that movie made me really realize the lengths that the government and oppressors will go to keep



