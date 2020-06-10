NusratFaria engaged



The popular actress of Dhallywood Nusrat Faria Mazhar got engaged on March 1 after seven long years of relationship. She confirmed the information in status on her verified Facebook page on Monday evening. Nusrat Faria Mazhar shared a framed photo of the engagement on the page where the hands of two people with ring are seen.







In the caption of the photo, she wrote, "Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Almighty Allah and support of family and friends my Seven long years relationship has been finally blessed in March 2020. We are united."





Leave Your Comments