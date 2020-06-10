Tinni'snew song 'Meghomala'



Due to present corona situation, many singers do not attend any stage or live show. The singers who performed in live shows in different TV channels with risk they later informed that they will not perform again after not improving the present corona situation.





Kaniz Khadiza Tinni, hailed from Narayanganj, is a promising singer of present time. She informed that few days ago, she felt sick and she became frightened in this regard. With Allah's blessing she is well now.





While talking in this regard Tinni said, "At first, I was feared. With Allah's blessing I recovered from illness. In fact, I do not feel comfortable staying at home for long time. May Allah keep everybody well during corona time? I can return to stage show again."





Tinni last performed on RTV's live musical show Music Station. Within very soon her song titled 'Meghomala' is going to release. Composed by Shahriar Rafat lyrics of the song were written by AnurupAich.





Tinni was one of the top contestants in 'Serakontho' 2017. In the beginning of this year, she performed at Dream Holiday in Narsingdi and enthralled the audience there.







Tinni wants to render popular song titled 'Tumi Aamar Emon-e Ekjon' of late Salman Shah-starrer movie AnandaAshru as cover song. In her voice, Tinni rendered first patriotic song 'Sharat Aamar Snigdhota' was released on YouTube channel. T-Screw is her own band group, Tinni also said.





