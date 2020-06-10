Request for incentive for 100 films



For the second time since the creation of the film industry in Bangladesh due to coronavirus, no film has been released in any cinema hall of the country on Eid. The cinema halls have been closed since March 18.







Shooting was also closed till June 4. As a result, many producers, directors, cinema hall owners and artistes of the industry have suffered. The Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association seek government incentives to avoid the uncertainty of livelihood. They applied to the Information Ministry on Sunday (June 7) for financial incentives for the affected producers and hall owners.





KhorshedAlamKhasru, president of the Producers' Association, confirmed the matter saying, "We have asked the government for financial incentives to make 100 films. I also wrote in the letter that the affected producers and hall owners should get financial assistance."He added, "The industry will be able to turn around if it gets incentives. The people in the industry will survive in uncertainty otherwise."





The industry has reported a loss of taka 350 crore in the last few months. As per Khasru, the letter did not say exactly how much financial assistance was needed in its application to the ministry.







Earlier, a joint organization of all film organizations, had sought incentives for the industry because of coronavirus last month. As a result, last Tuesday (June 4), the Ministry of Information has announced an allocation of Tk 3 crore for distribution among 300 troubled actors, directors and crew.







