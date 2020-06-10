Shabnam waiting for good story to work



Shabnam is a veteran actress had become famous for the film 'Nacher Putul'. She has not been seen in another production for 22 years after her last work 'Ammajan' under the direction of Kazi Hayat. Since then she has been waiting for a good story to work in.







She has received many offers to work but she decline since none of the stories are original or she didn't like the roles she was offered. But Shabnam is still keen to work in Bangladeshi cinema. Shabnam said, "Honestly, there is no leisure in the life of an artiste. So I am still hopeful, maybe one day I will be able to act in a good film with a good story.





I can play a very good character in a basic story movie. My last film was 'Ammajan' and it had become a milestone. I believe that if there is a chance to act in a good story, then that movie will also be a milestone. However, the problem is that the number of cinema halls is decreasing day by day.







Only Allah knows what will happen to our future cinema industry." Meanwhile, Shabnam was working on a TV serial in Pakistan. But for now, the work of that serial is also stopped. There was talk of working in a Pakistani film. She was also rumored to be starring in a remake of a movie starring her. But for now all the projects are suspended.

